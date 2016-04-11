Frontiers | Science News

Three easy ways to maximise your research profile

Loop maintains a very simple mission: increase the visibility of authors and increase the readership of their work.

We believe this can be achieved through a single academic profile that is linked to an author’s original published work, as seen on Frontiers and Nature articles. This gives the readers of the articles the opportunity to find out more about the authors, including their career history, academic contributions (including all published work) and a range of multi-source impact metrics.

Launched in January 2015, our end-of-year results revealed some interesting findings. In 2015, Loop profiles received 5 million views – and this is gaining momentum with over 4 million profile views received in just the first 3 months of 2016 alone.

We also identified three key profile features that, when added, result in 4X more profile views and 6X more publication views:

  • Confirmed publications

  • Profile picture

  • Brief bio

For the best chance to maximise your readership and impact, we encourage you to take 3 minutes to add your publications, profile picture and brief bio to your Loop profile now.

