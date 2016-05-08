Most viewed Psychology articles in April 2016

Are Some Countries More Honest than Others? Evidence from a Tax Compliance Experiment in Sweden and ItalyGiulia Andrighetto*, Nan Zhang, Stefania Ottone, Ferruccio Ponzano, John D’Attoma and Sven Steinmo

“If It Feels Right, Do It”: Intuitive Decision Making in a Sample of High-Level Sport CoachesDave Collins*, Loel Collins and Howie J. Carson

Body Odor Based Personality Judgments: The Effect of Fragranced CosmeticsAgnieszka Sorokowska*, Piotr Sorokowski and Jan Havlíček

Interviewing Suspects with Avatars: Avatars Are More Effective When Perceived as HumanSabine Ströfer*, Elze G. Ufkes, Merijn Bruijnes, Ellen Giebels and Matthijs L. Noordzij

Are Plasma Oxytocin and Vasopressin Levels Reflective of Amygdala Activation during the Processing of Negative Emotions? A Preliminary StudyKosuke Motoki*, Motoaki Sugiura, Hikaru Takeuchi, Yuka Kotozaki, Seishu Nakagawa, Ryoichi Yokoyama and Ryuta Kawashima

A New Measure of Imagination Ability: Anatomical Brain Imaging CorrelatesRex E. Jung*, Ranee A. Flores and Dan Hunter

Once Dishonest, Always Dishonest? The Impact of Perceived Pervasiveness of Moral Evaluations of the Self on Motivation to Restore a Moral ReputationStefano Pagliaro*, Naomi Ellemers, Manuela Barreto and Cecilia Di Cesare

Treating Post-traumatic Stress Disorder in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis: A Randomized Controlled Trial Comparing the Efficacy of Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing and Relaxation TherapySara Carletto*, Martina Borghi, Gabriella Bertino, Francesco Oliva, Marco Cavallo, Arne Hofmann, Alessandro Zennaro, Simona Malucchi and Luca Ostacoli

Exploring the Role of Theory of Mind in Moral Judgment: The Case of Children with Autism Spectrum DisorderRoberta Fadda*, Marinella Parisi, Luca Ferretti, Gessica Saba, Maria Foscoliano, Azzurra Salvago and Giuseppe Doneddu

Understanding Dynamics of Information Transmission in Drosophila melanogaster Using a Statistical Modeling Framework for Longitudinal Network Data (the RSiena Package)Cristian Pasquaretta*, Elizabeth Klenschi, Jérôme Pansanel, Marine Battesti, Frederic Mery and Cédric Sueur