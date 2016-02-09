Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Psychology articles in January 2016

Emotion Regulation through Movement: Unique Sets of Movement Characteristics are Associated with and Enhance Basic EmotionsTal Shafir*, Rachelle P. Tsachor and Kathleen B. Welch

Gamification of Learning Deactivates the Default Mode NetworkPaul A.r Howard-Jones*, Tim Jay, Alice Mason and Harvey Jones

Mindfulness Training in Primary Schools Decreases Negative Affect and Increases Meta-Cognition in ChildrenCharlotte E. Vickery* and Dusana Dorjee

Super Champions, Champions, and Almosts: Important Differences and Commonalities on the Rocky RoadDave Collins*, Aine Macnamara and Neil McCarthy

Examining the Role of Mental Health and Clinical Issues within Talent DevelopmentAndy Hill*, Aine MacNamara, Dave Collins and Sheelagh Rodgers

Does Mindfulness Enhance Critical Thinking? Evidence for the Mediating Effects of Executive Functioning in the Relationship between Mindfulness and Critical ThinkingChris Noone*, Brendan Bunting and Michael J. Hogan

Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory: Quality and Quantity of Retention Over TimeAurora K. R. LePort, Shauna M. Stark, James L. McGaugh and Craig E. L. Stark*

Positive Emotional Language in the Final Words Spoken Directly Before ExecutionSarah Hirschmüller* and Boris Egloff

Associations Between the Big Five Personality Traits and the Non-Medical Use of Prescription Drugs for Cognitive EnhancementSebastian Sattler* and Reinhard Schunck

Influence of Music on Anxiety Induced by Fear of Heights in Virtual RealitySofia Seinfeld*, Ilias Bergstrom, Ausias Pomes, Jorge Arroyo-Palacios, Francisco Vico, Mel Slater and Maria V. Sanchez-Vives

Related Content