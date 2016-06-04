- Science News
Most viewed Genetics articles in May 2016
Population Stratification in the Context of Diverse Epidemiologic Surveys Sans Genome-Wide DataMatthew T. Oetjens, Kristin Brown-Gentry, Robert Goodloe, Holli H. Dilks and Dana C. Crawford*
Cartography of Pathway Signal Perturbations Identifies Distinct Molecular Pathomechanisms in Malignant and Chronic Lung DiseasesArsen Arakelyan*, Lilit Nersisyan, Martin Petrek, Henry Löffler-Wirth and Hans Binder
Recursive Indirect-Paths Modularity (RIP-M) for Detecting Community Structure in RNA-Seq Co-expression NetworksBahareh Rahmani, Michael T. Zimmermann, Diane E. Grill, Richard B. Kennedy, Ann L. Oberg, Bill C. White, Gregory A. Poland and Brett A. McKinney*
Elementary Vectors and Conformal Sums in Polyhedral Geometry and their Relevance for Metabolic Pathway AnalysisStefan Müller* and Georg Regensburger
TP53 Mutation Spectrum in Smokers and Never Smoking Lung Cancer PatientsAnn R. Halvorsen, Laxmi Silwal-Pandit, Leonardo A. Meza-Zepeda, Daniel Vodak, Phuong Vu, Camilla Sagerup, Eivind Hovig, Ola Myklebost, Anne-Lise Børresen-Dale, Odd T. Brustugun and Åslaug Helland*
Fine-Mapping of 18q21.1 Locus Identifies Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Associated with Nonsyndromic Cleft Lip with or without Cleft PalateAmit K. Mitra, Holly A. F. Stessman, Robert J. Schaefer, Wen Wang, Chad L. Myers, Brian G. Van Ness and Soraya Beiraghi*
Genes with a Combination of Over-Dominant and Epistatic Effects Underlie Heterosis in Growth of Saccharomyces cerevisiae at High TemperatureRachel Shapira and Lior David*
Single Molecule Analysis of Laser Localized Interstrand CrosslinksJing Huang, Himabindu Gali, Manikandan Paramasivam, Parameswary Muniandy, Julia Gichimu, Marina A. Bellani and Michael M. Seidman*
Evaluation of Genome-Enabled Selection for Bacterial Cold Water Disease Resistance Using Progeny Performance Data in Rainbow Trout: Insights on Genotyping Methods and Genomic Prediction ModelsRoger L. Vallejo*, Timothy D. Leeds, Breno O. Fragomeni, Guangtu Gao, Alvaro G. Hernandez, Ignacy Misztal, Timothy J. Welch, Gregory D. Wiens and Yniv Palti
Functions of Ubiquitin and SUMO in DNA Replication and Replication StressNéstor García-Rodríguez, Ronald P. Wong and Helle D. Ulrich*