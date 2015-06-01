Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Genetics articles in May 2015

Living on the edge: timing of Rand Flora disjunctions congruent with ongoing aridification in AfricaLisa Pokorny*, Ricarda Riina, Mario Mairal, Andrea S. Meseguer, Victoria Culshaw, Jon Cendoya, Miguel Serrano, Rodrigo Carbajal, Santiago Ortiz, Myriam Heuertz, and Isabel Sanmartin*

Hidden among the crowd: differential DNA methylation-expression correlations in cancer occur at important oncogenic pathwaysAdrián Mosquera Orgueira*

Exosomal lncRNAs may to help distinguish prostate cancer from benign diseaseMustafa Işın, Ege Uysaler, Emre Özgür, Hikmet Köseoğlu, Öner Şanlı, Ömer B. Yücel, Uğur Gezer, and Nejat Dalay*

Genomic analysis for managing small and endangered populations: a case study in Tyrol Grey cattleGábor Mészáros*, Solomon A. BoisonAna Maria Pérez O’Brien, Maja Ferenčaković, Ino CurikMarcos V. Barbosa da SilvaYuri T. UtsunomiyaJose F. Garcia, and Johann Sölkner

Cosplicing network analysis of mammalian brain RNA-Seq data utilizing WGCNA and Mantel correlationsOvidiu Dan Iancu*, Alexandre Colville, Denesa Oberbeck, Priscila Darakjian, Shannon K McWeeney, and Robert Hitzemann

Variable mating behaviors and tropical biodiversityCharles H Cannon*, and Manuel Lerdau

DNA methylation results depend on DNA integrity – role of post mortem intervalMathias Rhein*, Lars Hagemeier, Michael Klintschar, Marc Muschler, Stefan Bleich, and Helge Frieling

Evidence for an intrinsic factor promoting landscape divergence in Madagascan leaf-litter frogsKatharina C. Wollenberg Valero*

Mutations of C19orf12, coding for a transmembrane glycine zipper containing mitochondrial protein, cause mis-localization of the protein, inability to respond to oxidative stress and increased mitochondrial Ca2+Paola Venco, Massimo Bonora, Carlotta Giorgi, Elena Papaleo, Arcangela Iuso, Holger Prokisch, Paolo Pinton, and Valeria Tiranti*

Sites of instability in the human TCF3 (E2A) gene adopt G-quadruplex DNA structures in vitroJonathan D. Williams, Sara Fleetwood, Alexandra Berroyer,  Nayun Kim, and Erik Larson*

June 01, 2015

