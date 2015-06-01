- Science News
Most viewed Genetics articles in May 2015
Living on the edge: timing of Rand Flora disjunctions congruent with ongoing aridification in AfricaLisa Pokorny*, Ricarda Riina, Mario Mairal, Andrea S. Meseguer, Victoria Culshaw, Jon Cendoya, Miguel Serrano, Rodrigo Carbajal, Santiago Ortiz, Myriam Heuertz, and Isabel Sanmartin*
Hidden among the crowd: differential DNA methylation-expression correlations in cancer occur at important oncogenic pathwaysAdrián Mosquera Orgueira*
Exosomal lncRNAs may to help distinguish prostate cancer from benign diseaseMustafa Işın, Ege Uysaler, Emre Özgür, Hikmet Köseoğlu, Öner Şanlı, Ömer B. Yücel, Uğur Gezer, and Nejat Dalay*
Genomic analysis for managing small and endangered populations: a case study in Tyrol Grey cattleGábor Mészáros*, Solomon A. Boison, Ana Maria Pérez O’Brien, Maja Ferenčaković, Ino Curik, Marcos V. Barbosa da Silva, Yuri T. Utsunomiya, Jose F. Garcia, and Johann Sölkner
Cosplicing network analysis of mammalian brain RNA-Seq data utilizing WGCNA and Mantel correlationsOvidiu Dan Iancu*, Alexandre Colville, Denesa Oberbeck, Priscila Darakjian, Shannon K McWeeney, and Robert Hitzemann
Variable mating behaviors and tropical biodiversityCharles H Cannon*, and Manuel Lerdau
DNA methylation results depend on DNA integrity – role of post mortem intervalMathias Rhein*, Lars Hagemeier, Michael Klintschar, Marc Muschler, Stefan Bleich, and Helge Frieling
Evidence for an intrinsic factor promoting landscape divergence in Madagascan leaf-litter frogsKatharina C. Wollenberg Valero*
Mutations of C19orf12, coding for a transmembrane glycine zipper containing mitochondrial protein, cause mis-localization of the protein, inability to respond to oxidative stress and increased mitochondrial Ca2+Paola Venco, Massimo Bonora, Carlotta Giorgi, Elena Papaleo, Arcangela Iuso, Holger Prokisch, Paolo Pinton, and Valeria Tiranti*
Sites of instability in the human TCF3 (E2A) gene adopt G-quadruplex DNA structures in vitroJonathan D. Williams, Sara Fleetwood, Alexandra Berroyer, Nayun Kim, and Erik Larson*