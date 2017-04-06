Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers Landing in Copenhagen for ESHG’s 50th Anniversary

Between 27th – 30th May 2017, Frontiers in Genetics will be in historic Copenhagen and the innovative Øresund/ Öresund Science Region.

We are proud attendees of the European Human Genetics Conference, #ESHG2017, this year celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and headed back to where it all began in Copenhagen, Denmark.

If you are an attendee at the conference, then we invite you to our exhibitor booth #310 to discuss our community journals, our innovative peer-review system, and how publishing with Frontiers will unlock your research’s true impact.

If you are simply in the area and wish to chat or discuss possible collaborations, we would love to meet! Please do immediately get in touch with our team, to express your interest:

Email: genetics@frontiersin.org

Twitter: @FrontGenetics

Whether in Switzerland or Copenhagen, Frontiers looks forward to meeting you!

Related Content