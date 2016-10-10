Join us in Vancouver, Canada for the American Society of Human Genetics 2016 conference (ASHG 2016)

Between the dates of 18th – 21st October 2016, Frontiers in Genetics will be in gorgeous Vancouver for #ASHG16.

If you are an attendee at the conference, then we invite you to our exhibitor booth #1106 to discuss our community journals; our collaborative, rigorous and fair peer-review system; and how publishing with Frontiers will unlock your research’s true impact.

If you are in Vancouver and wish to chat, but will not be at ASHG, then we would still love to meet! We have several guest passes available. Please immediately get in touch with our team, to express your interest and arrange a meeting:

Email: genetics@frontiersin.org

Twitter: @FrontGenetics

Whether in Switzerland or Vancouver, Frontiers looks forward to meeting you!