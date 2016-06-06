Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Oncology articles in May 2016

Stereotactic Accelerated Partial Breast Irradiation for Early-Stage Breast Cancer: Rationale, Feasibility, and Early Experience Using the CyberKnife Radiosurgery Delivery PlatformOlusola Obayomi-Davies*, Thomas P. Kole, Bridget Oppong, Sonali Rudra, Erini V. Makariou, Lloyd D. Campbell, Hozaifa M. Anjum, Sean P. Collins, Keith Unger, Shawna Willey, Eleni Tousimis and Brian T. Collins

The FLUKA Code: An Accurate Simulation Tool for Particle TherapyGiuseppe Battistoni, Julia Bauer, Till T. Boehlen, Francesco Cerutti, Mary P. W. Chin, Ricardo Dos Santos Augusto, Alfredo Ferrari, Pablo G. Ortega, Wioletta Kozłowska, Giuseppe Magro, Andrea Mairani, Katia Parodi, Paola R. Sala*, Philippe Schoofs, Thomas Tessonnier and Vasilis Vlachoudis

Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy with Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy Boost for Unfavorable Prostate Cancer: The Georgetown University ExperienceCatherine Mercado, Marie-Adele Kress, Robyn A. Cyr, Leonard N. Chen, Thomas M. Yung, Elizabeth G. Bullock, Siyuan Lei, Brian T. Collins, Andrew N. Satinsky, K. William Harter, Simeng Suy, Anatoly Dritschilo, John H. Lynch and Sean P. Collins*

Acute Urinary Morbidity Following Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer with Prophylactic Alpha-Adrenergic Antagonist and Urethral Dose ReductionMichael C. Repka, Shan Guleria, Robyn A. Cyr, Thomas M. Yung, Harsha Koneru, Leonard N. Chen, Siyuan Lei, Brian T. Collins, Pranay Krishnan, Simeng Suy, Anatoly Dritschilo, John Lynch and Sean P. Collins*

Xerostomia after Radiotherapy for Oral and Oropharyngeal Cancer: Increasing Salivary Flow with Tasteless Sugar-free Chewing GumJulie Killerup Kaae, Lone Stenfeldt and Jesper Grau Eriksen*

Potential of Diffusion-Weighted Imaging in the Characterization of Malignant, Benign, and Healthy Breast Tissues and Molecular Subtypes of Breast CancerUma Sharma, Rani G. Sah, Khushbu Agarwal, Rajinder Parshad, Vurthaluru Seenu, Sandeep R. Mathur, Smriti Hari, and Naranamangalam R. Jagannathan*

BRAF Mutation Is Associated with Improved Local Control of Melanoma Brain Metastases Treated with Gamma Knife RadiosurgeryIan S. Gallaher, Yoichi Watanabe, Todd E. DeFor, Kathryn E. Dusenbery, Chung K. Lee, Matthew A. Hunt, Hong-Yiou Lin and Jianling Yuan*

Turning-Off Signaling by Siglecs, Selectins, and Galectins: Chemical Inhibition of Glycan-Dependent Interactions in CancerAlejandro J. Cagnoni, Juan M. Pérez Sáez, Gabriel A. Rabinovich* and Karina V. Mariño*

Cullin 3 Ubiquitin Ligases in Cancer Biology: Functions and Therapeutic ImplicationsHsin-Yi Chen and Ruey-Hwa Chen*

Ovarian Cancer: The Fallopian Tube as the Site of Origin and Opportunities for PreventionSophia H. L. George*, Ruslan Garcia and Brian M. Slomovitz

Related Content