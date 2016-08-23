Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers for Young Minds celebrates its first papers in Understanding Health

Frontiers for Young Minds is growing and we are celebrating the first two papers in our youngest Specialty Section Understanding Health. This new specialty is led by our Specialty Chief Editors, Fulvio D’Acquisto and Jay Giedd.

Read the Articles

Learn about how Nanotechnology could be the next way to treat cancer by providing an alternative delivery system that is so tiny, yet could be the next solution in targeting cancer cells (Author: Dr. Courtney Thomas). Read full article.

Come and explore what a Biofilm is including how they are formed and how we can try to beat them to treat infections (Authors: Drs. Mira Okshevsky and Rikke Louise Meyer). Read the full article.

You can look forward to more articles in this exciting new specialty coming soon.

Find Out More

More information about participating in Frontiers for Young Minds can be found here.

Frontiers for Young Minds is currently accepting submissions in four specialties:

  • Understanding Health

  • Understanding Neuroscience

  • Understanding the Earth and its Resources

  • Understanding Astronomy and Space Science

Researchers interested in submitting Frontiers for Young Minds versions of their work can find more information here.

Please contact kids@frontiersin.org for any additional questions.

Related Content

Post related info

August 23, 2016

FF

Frontiers for Young Minds

Post categories

Young Minds

Related Subjects

Education

Frontiers for Young Minds

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content