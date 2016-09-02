Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in August 2016. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Science:

<p>Emotion is a defining aspect of the human condition.</p>

Abstract Mathematical Cognition, hosted by Philippe Chassy and Wolfgang Grodd

Music, Brain, and Rehabilitation: Emerging Therapeutic Applications and Potential Neural Mechanisms, hosted by Teppo Särkämö, Eckart Altenmüller, Antoni Rodríguez-Fornells and Isabelle Peretz

How and Why Does Spatial-Hearing Ability Differ among Listeners? What Is the Role of Learning and Multisensory Interactions?, hosted byGuillaume Andéol, Brian D. Simpson and Ewan A. Macpherson

Abiotic Stress Signaling in Plants: Functional Genomic Intervention, hostedby Girdhar K. Pandey, Manoj Prasad, Amita Pandey and Maik Boehmer

Language, Cognition and Gender, hosted by Alan Garnham, Jane Oakhill, Lisa von Stockhausen and Sabine Sczesny

From Is to Ought: The Place of Normative Models in the Study of Human Thought, hosted by Shira Elqayam and David E. Over

Improving Working Memory in Learning and Intellectual Disabilities, hosted by Silvia Lanfranchi and Barbara Carretti

Sub- and Supra-Second Timing: Brain, Learning and Development, hosted by Lihan Chen, Yan Bao and Marc Wittmann

Optogenetic Tools in the Molecular Spotlight, hosted by Tilo Mathes and John T. M. Kennis

Protein Phosphorylation in Health and Disease, hosted by Allegra Via and Andreas Zanzoni

Genomics and Effectomics of the Crop Killer Xanthomonas, hosted by Nicolas Denancé, Thomas Lahaye and Laurent D. Noël

Current Challenges and Future Perspectives on Emerging Bioelectrochemical Technologies, hosted by Tian Zhang and Pier-Luc Tremblay

Essential Pathways and Circuits of Autism Pathogenesis, hosted by Gül Dölen and Mustafa Sahin

How Best to ‘Go On’? Prospects for a ‘Modern Synthesis in the Sciences of Mind, hosted by Kevin Moore and John Cromby

Extinction Learning from a Mechanistic and Systems Perspective, hosted by Denise Manahan-Vaughan, Onur Gunturkun and Oliver T. Wolf

The Social Nature of Emotions, hosted by Gerben A. van Kleef, Arik Cheshin, Agneta H. Fischer and Iris K. Schneider

Lipid Signalling In Plant Development And Responses To Environmental Stresses, hosted by Eric Ruelland and Olga Valentova

Ecology, Virulence and Detection of Pathogenic and Pandemic Vibrio Parahaemolyticus, hosted by Pendru Raghunath, Iddya Karunasagar and Indrani Karunasagar

Is the Language Faculty Nonlinguistic?, hosted by Umberto Ansaldo and N. J. Enfield

Dysregulation of Autonomic Cardiac Control by Traumatic Stress and Anxiety, hosted by J. P. Ginsberg

Neuroanatomy for the XXIst Century, hosted by Kathleen S. Rockland and Javier DeFelipe

LuxR Solos are Becoming Major Players in Cell-Cell Communication in Bacteria, hosted by Vittorio Venturi and Brian M.M. Ahmer

Evolutionary Theory: Fringe or Central to Psychological Science, hosted by Danielle Sulikowski

New Translational Insights on Metabolic Syndrome: Obesity, Hypertension, Diabetes and Beyond, hosted by Camille M. Balarini and Valdir A. Braga

Induced Resistance for Plant Defence, hosted by Andrés A. Borges and Luisa M. Sandalio

Proceedings of the 3rd International Conference on Genetics of Aging and Longevity, hosted by Elena G. Pasyukova and Alexey Moskalev

When Chemistry Meets Biology – Generating Innovative Concepts, Methods and Tools for Scientific Discovery in the Plant Sciences, hosted by Erich Kombrink and Markus Kaiser

Novel Approaches to the Analysis of Family Data in Genetic Epidemiology, hosted by Xiangqing Sun, Jill S. Barnholtz-Sloan, Nathan Morris and Robert C. Elston

Historical Roots of Psychopathology, hosted by Diogo Telles Correia and Daniel Sampaio

How Humans Recognize Objects: Segmentation, Categorization and Individual Identification, hosted by Chris Fields

Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) in Functional Research of Prefrontal Cortex, hosted by Nobuo Masataka, Leonid Perlovsky and Kazuo Hiraki

Parochial Altruism: Pitfalls and Prospects, hosted by Hannes Rusch, Robert Böhm and Benedikt Herrmann

Frontiers in Brain Based Therapeutic Interventions and Biomarker Research in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, hosted by Paul E. Croarkin and Stephanie H. Ameis

Health:

<p>Poly-ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) proteins are critical mediators of DNA repair.</p>

Inhibiting PARP as a Strategic Target in Cancer, hosted by Christina Annunziata and

Kristin Zorn

The Physiology and Pharmacology of Leucine-rich Repeat GPCRs, hosted by Brian J. Arey and James A. Dias

Human Tumor-Derived p53 Mutants: A Growing Family of Oncoproteins, hosted by Ygal Haupt and Giovanni Blandino

Advances in the Prevention and Treatment of Inflammation-Associated Preterm Birth, hosted by Jeffrey A. Keelan and John P. Newnham