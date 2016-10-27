Frontiers Blog Guidelines

Frontiers | Science News

The Frontiers blog is a place for researchers, media, industry and the general public to discuss science and scholarly issues in a respectful and intelligent way.   Please keep your posts on topic and constructive. Above all, respect others and their opinions.

All comments, blog posts and other content will be reviewed by Frontiers’ blog editorial team.  Content that defames or attacks others will be removed. In addition, content that promotes products or services, or is not on topic will also be removed.

Frontiers reserves the right to remove any content that we feel is abusive or not constructive.  Repeat offenders may be blocked.

If you have a specific complaint about a published research article or about a review process, we are happy to look into the matter. Please contact the editorial office editorial.office@frontiersin.org so that we may follow our standard procedures for formal complaints.

REPUBLISHING GUIDELINES: At Frontiers, open-access and sharing research is part of our mission. Unless otherwise noted, you can republish our articles posted in the Frontiers blog – as long as you credit us with a link back. Editing the articles or selling them is not allowed.

Want to contribute with a blog post?

If you are researcher, NGO or an industry expert in a field that is relevant to our readers and wish to submit a blog post, we want to hear from you.

Blog post content Guidelines:

We are looking for blog posts on:

  • Frontiers published research news in plain english, explainers of recent findings and why it’s important for the general public.

  • Current issues within academia

  • Analysis and insight on peer-review, open-access, open-data and open-science

  • Issues surrounding research and industry impact on global sustainability

  • Case studies on how industry and science worked together

That are:

  • Aimed at an intelligent reader, without presuming specialist knowledge; it’s about making a niche topic appealing and accessible, but always correct!

  • Engaging: write about any science field, as long as angle & writing appeals to a broad audience.

  • Well-written, well-argued: draw readers in with an interesting argument that flows towards a clear conclusion.

  • Connectable: backing up with specific examples or case studies than can bring the piece to life.

  • Web adapted: hyperlink to your source material and include a figure or other graphics that illustrate your arguments. Mention Frontiers journal name, editorial roles discretely, and link to Loop profiles, but not as a pure marketing piece.

  • Properly attributed, including listing the names of content or image sources, a link to the content, and a statement of the license under which the content was made available (if any).

Blog post format Guidelines:

  • Word document with writer’s name.

  • Headline: 48 characters , strong & interesting, non-technical

  • Subhead line: 1-2 lines, interesting, non-technical

  • Summary: Max. 75 words, interesting with a bit more detail, non-technical

  • Body: 400-600 words for research news, up to 1500 for other articles. Please consider breaking down longer articles with subheadings.

If you have a blog post idea, send us a pitch that includes:

  • Include your name and email

  • Short pitch of your article (2 to 3 sentences)

  • Your target audience

If we like it and feel it will work with our audience, we’ll let you know. All content is subject to approval before posting.

Email: press@frontiersin.org

