Frontiers eBooks listed in Universitätsbibliothek Leipzig

We are delighted that Frontiers eBooks are now listed in the Leipzig University Library.

Universitätsbibliothek Leipzig was founded in 1543 and is renowned to be the second oldest in Germany. It comprises of the “Bibliotheca Albertina” as well as 15 other libraries that are situated very close to the scientific institutions of the University of Leipzig. It boasts a collection that currently covers over 5.5 million volumes and circa 6500 current journals/periodicals.

Access to the full catalog can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/qff9wce

