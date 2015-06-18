Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Technische Universität Chemnitz

We are delighted to inform you that Technische Universität Chemnitz holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

Technische Universität Chemnitz covers Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University, in any of the Frontiers journals.

Reference to the APC funding should be acknowledged on the final manuscript as:

The publication of this article was funded by Chemnitz University of Technology

To access the University OA guide and for information on whether you qualify for funding please visit the Open Access Service der Universitätsbibliothek or contact the Open Access team at oa@bibliothek.tu-chemnitz.de