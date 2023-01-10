Technische Universität Clausthal forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Technische Universität Clausthal (TU Clausthal) formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that TU Clausthal supported researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

The university library TU Clausthal its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage TU Clausthal researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a TU Clausthal researcher, please select Technische Universität Clausthal in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by TU Clausthal upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit TU Clausthal open access page or contact florian.strauss@tu-clausthal.de.