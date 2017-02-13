Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Technische Universität Darmstadt

We are delighted to inform you that Technische Universität Darmstadt holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

Technische Universität Darmstadt, will cover Article Publishing Fees for eligible corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any of the Frontiers journals.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Technische Universität Darmstadt’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Technische Universität Darmstadt, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by Technische Universität Darmstadt upon acceptance.

For further information on requirements and whether you qualify for funding, please see http://www.ulb.tu-darmstadt.de/oa-fonds or contact oa-fonds@ulb.tu-darmstadt.de.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.

February 13, 2017

Frontiers news

Open Access publishing agreements

