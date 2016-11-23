Frontiers wins Entrepreneur of the Year at Stevies

Shining a spotlight on organizations run by women, women executives and entrepreneurs, the Stevie® Awards for Women in Business announced the results of its 2016 competition on Friday, November 18. This year, Frontiers took home the Gold Award in the Entrepreneur of the Year category.

“It is a great honor to have Frontiers recognized in this international competition. Modern society is based on science and technology and with Frontiers, we strive to make science open for everyone and empower scientists, women and men alike, in the scholarly communication process. To have this important mission recognized is an great achievement for all those who work hard to make Open Science a reality” said Frontiers’ CEO Kamila Markram.

With more than 500 businesswomen and their guests in attendance, the awards were announced at a gala dinner at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Nations represented at the event include Argentina, Australia, Canada, Croatia, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, South Africa, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.A.

More than 1,400 nominations from organizations and individuals in 22 nations were submitted to the awards this year for consideration in categories.