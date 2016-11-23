Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers wins Entrepreneur of the Year at Stevies

Shining a spotlight on organizations run by women, women executives and entrepreneurs, the Stevie® Awards for Women in Business announced the results of its 2016 competition on Friday, November 18. This year, Frontiers took home the Gold Award in the Entrepreneur of the Year category.

“It is a great honor to have Frontiers recognized in this international competition. Modern society is based on science and technology and with Frontiers, we strive to make science open for everyone and empower scientists, women and men alike, in the scholarly communication process. To have this important mission recognized is an great achievement for all those who work hard to make Open Science a reality” said Frontiers’ CEO Kamila Markram.

With more than 500 businesswomen and their guests in attendance, the awards were announced at a gala dinner at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Nations represented at the event include Argentina, Australia, Canada, Croatia, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, South Africa, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.A.

More than 1,400 nominations from organizations and individuals in 22 nations were submitted to the awards this year for consideration in categories.

Related Content

Post related info

November 23, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Kamila Markram

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content