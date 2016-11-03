Frontiers named finalist in Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Awards

<p>Finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award.</p>

Frontiers was honored to be named a finalist in the 19th annual Ernst and Young (EY) Swiss Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. Since 1998, EY has offered a unique platform to celebrate entrepreneurs around the world, and this year was no exception.

Frontiers was proud to be listed as one of three finalists in the category of Industry / High-Tech / Life Sciences.

“It was an honor to have Frontiers recognized in this category for the EY Awards. The innovation landscape in Switzerland is of the highest caliber, and being a part of it is inspiring,” Kamila Markram, CEO and co-founder of Frontiers. “When we started Frontiers in 2007, it was about making science open and accessible to the world. Being recognised amongst these great innovators, reminds us of how far we have come with our mission – and how much farther we want to go.”

Finalists had been vetted in several stages. First, only those who met the required criteria could be nominated to enter the competition. In an interview with EY, the nominees were then subject to a full review. An independent jury of renowned entrepreneurs used the facts and assessments from this process to select the finalists. Finally, the jury itself visited the potential winners and their premises to assesses the candidates’ and their companies’ accomplishments as entrepreneurs, their performance, innovation, leadership, future capability, and overall contribution to society. The jury then reached a joint decision on the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year award.

The award ceremony took place on October 28, 2016 in Lausanne, marking the first time the gala was held in French-speaking Switzerland. More than 300 guests from business, politics and culture attended the prestigious event and celebrated the finalists and winners.

Frontiers congratulates warmly all finalists and winners.