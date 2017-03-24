New Specialty Chief Editors for Nutrition Methodology: Prof. Bruce German and Prof. Angela Zivkovic

Angela Zivkovic (left), Bruce German (right) are the new Specialty Chief Editors for Nutrition Methodology.

No subject pertains more to human life than nutrition. And no subject pertains more to science than methodology. Frontiers in Nutrition therefore proudly announces that Angela Zivkovic and Bruce German have joined forces at this crossroad: as Specialty Chief Editors for Nutrition Methodology.

— Hedwig Ens

Being affiliated with the Foods for Health Institute of the University of California Davis, they both explore the many facets of personalized nutrition to optimize health and prevent disease. The Institute’s final aims are to bring precision health to practice by creating the tools for individual tailored health assessment, and to get a mechanistic understanding of how diet affects health.

The group of Bruce German tries to understand how to improve foods and their ability to deliver improved health. “And what better model to use than milk, as milk evolved to make healthy mammals even healthier. Milk is the only biomaterial that has evolved under the Darwinian selective pressure for the specific and sole purpose of nourishing growing mammals”.

The Zivkovic Lab, on the other hand, specializes in the development of tools and strategies to personalize health. “There is no ‘one perfect diet’ that is right for everyone. My group is integrating clinical measures with the various ‘omics technologies’ – metabolomics, glycomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and genomics – to understand how individuals respond to different diets and food.”

The section Nutrition Methodology captures their shared vision that nutrition is a potential intervention mechanism to improve the health and well-being of people. By publishing and emphasizing the role of valid methodology in advancing nutrition science, this section will be at the forefront of its crossroads.

