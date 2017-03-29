Sleep and Chronobiology new Editor Yves Dauvilliers

_

Led by the new Specialty Chief Editor Prof. Yves Dauvilliers, this multidisciplinary section is open for submissions of studies on sleep, circadian rhythms and their disorders, including the clinical practice.

We are happy to announce that Professor Yves Dauvilliers has joined Frontiers in Neurology and Frontiers in Psychiatry as the Specialty Chief Editor of the section “Sleep and Chronobiology”.

“Sleep is a universal physiological need that plays a key role in the prevention of health problems. In modern life, sleep disruption through behavioral deprivation is a major issue”, says Prof. Dauvilliers in his Specialty Grand Challenge article. “Sleep disorders are very common and often disabling conditions that can be isolated or associated with neurological disorders. “

Prof. Dauvilliers is Head of the Sleep Laboratory at the University of Montpellier and the Director of the Sleep Disorders Centre, in the Department of Neurology at the Gui de Chauliac Hospital in Montpellier, in France. He is also the coordinator of the French National Reference Network for Orphan Diseases (Narcolepsy, Hypersomnia, Kleine-Levin Syndrome). You may find Professor Dauvilliers’ full biography here.

Working on the diagnosis, epidemiology, pathophysiology and therapy of several sleep disorders, Prof. Dauvilliers has focused mainly on neurological disorders including narcolepsy but also other central hypersomnias, parasomnias and restless legs syndrome. He is also a member of several scientific boards and sleep societies and since 2002, he has been the Principal Investigator in numerous open and placebo-controlled national and multi-national clinical trials in sleep disorders

Several different categories of professionals, spanning from neurologists to pulmonologists, from psychiatrists to cardiologists as well as basic scientists, are involved in sleep disorder diagnosis and research. This creates a heterogeneous group of physicians and researchers with different interests and expertise and makes the sleep and chronobiology research area truly interdisciplinary.

“Our diversity of interests is both our strength and a challenge”, says Prof. Dauvilliers. “The Grand Challenges are to improve our understanding of sleep–wake and circadian regulation and function, to disseminate the knowledge on sleep and sleep disorders to pre- and post-graduate physicians, and to educate neurologists and psychiatrists who, in the past, often neglected sleep as well as neuroscience researchers. Finally, we need to discover better treatments and to define up-to-date guidelines for the management of patients with primary or comorbid sleep disorders,” he explains.

With Professor Dauvilliers, Frontiers aim to make the “Sleep and Chronobiology” section one of the first choices of authors for sleep-related publications, to make high-quality research open-access in a timely manner, to rapidly advance our understanding in this research area.

The section publishes papers pertaining to the science of sleep, chronobiology, and the clinical practice of sleep medicine, and covers all the aspects of sleep and circadian rhythms and their disorders, ranging from bench research to clinical reviews. The section welcomes also articles on the impact of other illnesses on sleep and the treatment of sleep disorders specifically affecting children, the elderly or women.

