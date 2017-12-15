Frontiers | Science News

Top articles in 2017: Frontiers in Plant Science

Frontiers in Plant Science - 2017 highlights

Plant Science highlights

It’s been a fabulous year for Frontiers in Plant Science — the #1 most-cited of all journals in the category of Plant Sciences, with an Impact Factor of 4.298.

The journal welcomed 969 new editors to the editorial board, who helped maintain a thorough peer-review process for the 32% more submitted articles this year.

2017 figures* for the journal include:

  • 2,100+ published articles from 12,200+ authors

  • Nearly 7 million new article views

  • More than 1.6 million new article downloads

  • 1 new section launched (Crop and Product Physiology)

  • 5,487 editors

Thank you to our editors, reviewers and authors for these achievements, and we look forward to your continued collaboration in 2018.

Top research in 2017

Take a look at some of the top plant science articles this year — including exciting new research on gall formation, seagrass ecology and improved agricultural crops and systems.

Hottest Research Topics

One of the ten Research Topic finalists in the 2017 Spotlight Award was also published in Frontiers in Plant Science:

Plant-Microbiome

Top article picks

∗ To 30 November

Post related info

December 15, 2017

ED

Emma Duncan

Post categories

Featured news

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Plant Science

Journal news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals