Top articles in 2017: Frontiers in Plant Science

Plant Science highlights
It’s been a fabulous year for Frontiers in Plant Science — the #1 most-cited of all journals in the category of Plant Sciences, with an Impact Factor of 4.298.
The journal welcomed 969 new editors to the editorial board, who helped maintain a thorough peer-review process for the 32% more submitted articles this year.
2017 figures* for the journal include:
2,100+ published articles from 12,200+ authors
Nearly 7 million new article views
More than 1.6 million new article downloads
1 new section launched (Crop and Product Physiology)
5,487 editors
Thank you to our editors, reviewers and authors for these achievements, and we look forward to your continued collaboration in 2018.
Top research in 2017
Take a look at some of the top plant science articles this year — including exciting new research on gall formation, seagrass ecology and improved agricultural crops and systems.
Hottest Research Topics
Plant pathogenic Ralstonia spp. from the field to the lab and back again: mechanisms of pathogen virulence and host resistance, population biology, community ecology and strategies for bacterial wilt disease management
Plastid proteostasis: relevance of transcription, translation and post-translational modifications
Optimising Miscanthus for the sustainable bioeconomy: from genes to products
One of the ten Research Topic finalists in the 2017 Spotlight Award was also published in Frontiers in Plant Science:
Top article picks
Using a structural root system model to evaluate and improve the accuracy of root image analysis pipelines
Using population and comparative genomics to understand the genetic basis of effector-driven fungal pathogen evolution
RNA interference (RNAi) as a potential tool for control of mycotoxin contamination in crop plants: concepts and considerations
Ethanol enhances high-salinity stress tolerance by detoxifying reactive oxygen species in Arabidopsis thaliana and rice
Generation of high-amylose rice through CRISPR/Cas9-mediated targeted mutagenesis of starch branching enzymes
Rocking the boat: damage to eelgrass by swinging boat moorings
Root-knot and cyst nematodes activate procambium-associated genes in Arabidopsis roots
Progress in genome editing technology and its application in plants
An efficient visual screen for CRISPR/Cas9 activity in Arabidopsis thaliana
Morphological plant modeling: unleashing geometric and topological potential within the plant sciences