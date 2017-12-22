École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

EPFL has formed an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible EPFL researchers may publish in any Frontiersjournal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

The EPFL library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage EPFL researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a EPFL researcher, please select “École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne” in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by EPFL upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit EPFL EPFL Library Open Access Support webpage or contact publishsupport@epfl.ch.