Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers and the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to inform you that ZHAW Zurich University of Applied Sciences has formed an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.

PLEASE NOTE: As of 1 March 2020, this agreement is no longer active and replaced by the new arrangement. Please visit the new announcement for more information: https://blog.frontiersin.org/2020/04/28/frontiers-and-the-zurich-university-of-applied-sciences-zhaw-extend-open-access-publishing-agreement/

The ZHAW Hochschulbibliothek covers 50% Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the Zurich University of Applied Sciences, in any of the Frontiers journals.

To access the ZHAW OA guide, and for information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, please visit the ZHAW open access website or contact openaccess@zhaw.ch.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

Related Content

Post related info

February 01, 2018

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content