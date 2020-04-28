Zurich University of Applied Sciences forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

ZHAW Zurich University of Applied Sciences has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible ZHAW researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. ZHAW will cover costs for eligible publications as long as the ZHAW open access publication fund is not exhausted.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the ZHAW open access website or contact openaccess@zhaw.ch.

If you are a ZHAW researcher, please select Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the ZHAW library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by ZHAW upon acceptance_._