Journal impact: Frontiers in Pharmacology

Frontiers in Pharmacology is the world’s 2nd most-cited open-access journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Pharmacology continues to rank among the world’s top pharmacology journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s 2nd most-cited open-access journal in the JCR category of Pharmacology & Pharmacy , with 2,915 citations in 2017 to 917 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

The world’s most-cited open-access journal in the CiteScore categories of Pharmacology and Medical Pharmacology , with 4,375 citations in 2017 to 1,108 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

Ranks in the 82nd percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Pharmacology and Pharmacy category, with an Impact Factor of 3.831 (Figure 2)

Ranks in the 86th and 91st CiteScore percentile in the Pharmacology and Medical Pharmacology categories, respectively, with a CiteScore of 3.95 (Figure 2)

3,300 published articles to date

23,400 citations to date

12 million article views and downloads to date

Articles mentioned 500 times in the news to date

Articles mentioned 13,000 times on social media to date

Frontiers in Pharmacology: CiteScore and JCR-2017 academic journal ranking by citations

Figure 1: Analysis of the top 10 most-cited open-acess journals in the JCR Pharmacology & Pharmacy category (JCR-2017, released in 2018 by Clarivate Analytics) and CiteScore Pharmacology and Medical Pharmacology categories (2017 edition, released in 2018 by Scopus, Elsevier). Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016 (JCR) and 2014, 2015 and 2016 (CiteScore), with Frontiers in Pharmacology in red. A total of 261 journals are listed in the Pharmacology & Pharmacy category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 27 are Open Access. A total of 301 and 232 journals are listed in the Pharmacology and Medical Pharmacology categories in the 2017 CiteScore edition, respectively, of which 59 and 34 are Open Access, respectively.

Frontiers in Pharmacology: 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore science journal rankings

Figure 2: Analysis of Impact Factor and CiteScore rankings in the JCR Pharmacology & Pharmacy category and CiteScore Pharmacology and Medical Pharmacology categories. Grey lines represent all journals in each category ranked by their 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles, with Frontiers in Pharmacology shown as a red dot. Impact Factor is the average number of citations received in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016, while CiteScore represents average citations in 2017 to articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016. A total of 261 journals are listed in the Pharmacology & Pharmacy category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 27 are Open Access. A total of 301 and 232 journals are listed in the Pharmacology and Medical Pharmacology categories in the 2017 CiteScore edition, respectively, of which 59 and 34 are Open Access, respectively; however the analysis here includes only those journals with a full three-year publication history, that is, with published articles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of Frontiers in Pharmacology — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Heike Wulff and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.