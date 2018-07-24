Science for kids now available in Hebrew

Frontiers for Young Minds articles are now freely available in Hebrew, with further languages coming soon.

Science for kids, edited by kids – and now in two languages! Thanks to support from the Patrick & Lina Drahi Foundation and the Frontiers Research Foundation, the entire Frontiers for Young Minds website and its resource of cutting-edge research articles can now be found, read and freely used in Hebrew. This tremendous effort is thanks to collaboration with Prof Idan Segev and the wonderful team at the Bloomfield Science Museum. Further translated articles in Hebrew will progressively be released on a rolling basis.

Launched in 2013, our online science journal for children aims to make the latest science discoveries understandable for all – independent of age, background, gender, ethnicity or socio-economic status.

Kids will shape the future of our world and they must be ready for the rapid changes that science brings to the human condition- in health, in renewable energy and in understanding one’s own brain. With the new multilingual global platform, pioneered in Hebrew, Frontiers for Young Minds enables kids throughout the world to be united in understanding, directly from scientists, where their world is heading. This global initiative will shape their world view based on the knowledge and critical thinking that Frontiers for Young Minds provides. – Field Chief Editors, Prof Robert Knight and Prof Idan Segev

What’s next?

In our endeavor to share understandable science with children around the world, the Frontiers for Young Minds team is working hard on making the website and its articles available in even more languages. The first translation initiatives for articles in Spanish and Portuguese are already underway, and we thank the many volunteers who have been involved in this effort. Stay tuned as we release more languages!

Want to read our science articles in Hebrew? Go to our website and click on the world logo in the top right corner to select the language.

Frontiers for Young Minds is supported by the Frontiers Research Foundation, the Jacobs Foundation of Zurich, and the Patrick & Lina Drahi Foundation.