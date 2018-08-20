Frontiers | Science News

Combating malaria through vaccines, antibody treatment and apoptotic pathway therapy

Mosquito potentially carrying malaria on skin

Recent research published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology focuses on combating malaria through vaccines. In Parasite Carbohydrate Vaccines, by Jonnel A. Jaurigue and Peter H. Seeberger, examples, strategy and the status of carbohydrate antigen vaccines against malaria are reviewed. In Engineering of Genetically Arrested Parasites (GAPs) For a Precision Malaria VaccineOriana KreutzfeldKatja Müller and  Kai Matuschewski assess the most recent developments in GAP vaccine discovery.

Jaurigue JA and Seeberger PH (2017) Parasite Carbohydrate Vaccines. Front. Cell. Infect. Microbiol. 7:248. doi: 10.3389/fcimb.2017.00248

Credit: Jaurigue JA and Seeberger PH (2017) Parasite Carbohydrate Vaccines. Front. Cell. Infect. Microbiol. 7:248. doi: 10.3389/fcimb.2017.00248

Read more research related to malaria in the recently launched Parasite and Host specialty section:

Evidencing the Role of Erythrocytic Apoptosis in Malarial Anemia

NF-κB-Like Signaling Pathway REL2 in Immune Defenses of the Malaria Vector Anopheles gambiae

OX40 Stimulation Enhances Protective Immune Responses Induced After Vaccination with Attenuated Malaria Parasites

Transcriptional Profiling Defines Histone Acetylation as a Regulator of Gene Expression during Human-to-Mosquito Transmission of the Malaria Parasite Plasmodium falciparum

Find out more about the new Section on Parasite and Host just launched in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology and led by Chief Editors Jeroen Saeij and Stefan Kappe

