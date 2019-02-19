Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers’ feedback on the implementation guidance of Plan S

Update on Plan S: Accelerating the transition to full and immediate Open Access to scientific publications

Launched in September 2018, Plan S is an Open Access publishing initiative supported by cOAlition S, an international consortium of research funders. Plan S requires that, from 2020, scientific publications that result from research funded by public grants must be published in compliant Open Access journals or platforms.

Our mission at Frontiers is to make research results openly available to the world, thereby accelerating scientific and technical innovation, social progress and economic growth. We believe that Open Access publishing — and the principles of Open Science more generally — provide the strongest and most effective framework to harness the full benefits of digital technology to support the international research community and the dissemination of knowledge. We therefore support Plan S, as we believe its aims are consistent with these principles.   

Frontiers offers the response below to the call for public feedback on the Guidance on the Implementation of Plan S, published by cOAlition S in November 2018.

You can download Frontiers’ response here in pdf.

Related Content

Post related info

February 19, 2019

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Open science policy

Related Subjects

Academic publishing

Open access

Plan S

Scholarly publishing

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content