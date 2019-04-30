Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers joins the Executive Board of the Swiss Management Association

Frontiers has been invited to join the Executive Board of the Swiss Management Association (Schweizerische Management Gesellsschaft — SMG), the largest gathering of decision-makers on issues that affect the Swiss economy. We will be joining 13 other Executive Board members who support SMG’s mission to “enable the business leaders of Switzerland to compete at the cutting edge in the global environment thanks to excellent corporate management processes”.

Represented by our CEO, Kamila Markram we hope to share best practices with other Swiss companies on issues that affect operational and strategic management and are excited to contribute our expertise in digital publishing and technology.

It’s an incredible honor for us to join the SMG Executive Board and engage in cross-sector discussions with representatives from recruitment to banking, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, public policy and academia. Kamila was appointed alongside 3 other new 2019 Executive Board members:

  • Sarah Kreienbühl, Migros — one of Switzerland’s largest retailers, supermarket chains and employers.

  • Monica Rühl, economiesuisse — National federation representing 100,000 companies from all over Switzerland.

  • Marco Gadola, Straumann Group — Swiss family-owned institute which evolved to become the world’s leading brand in dental healthcare.

Read more:

SMG press releases announcing 2019 Executive Board appointments in French and German.

Related Content

Post related info

April 30, 2019

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Top news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content