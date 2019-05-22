Professor Vincent Harris leads Frontiers in Materials’ new specialty on Quantum Materials

View of a graphene molecular nano technology structure on a background

Specialty Chief Editor Professor Vincent Harris of Northeastern University, USA will lead Quantum Materials in Frontiers in Materials. Professor Harris is a University Distinguished Professor and the William Lincoln Smith Chair of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Northeastern University. Recognized as the foremost authority on ferrite materials and high frequency devices, Professor Harris routinely serves as an expert panelist on topics of nanotechnology, magnetism and magnetic materials in areas of national and international science and technology.

Strong leadership

Northeastern University’s Center for Microwave Magnetic Materials and Integrated Circuits (CM3IC, est. 2004) was founded by Professor Harris and continues to excel under his directorship, becoming internationally renowned for its accomplishments in microwave magnetic materials and devices.

Quantum Materials is now open for high-quality submissions and welcomes topical themed article collection across the breadth of the field – see the specialty’s scope for more details.

Quantum materials: at the frontier of physics, materials science and engineering

This exciting new specialty in Frontiers in Materials covers fundamental and applied research aiming to advance the field of quantum materials and related quantum effects. Quantum materials are characterized as having unique properties stemming from their finite size, surfaces and interfaces, and quantum mechanical properties related to spin, charge, and orbital nature. Emerging from the field of condensed-matter physics, research on quantum materials forges new links between diverse disciplines and ideas, namely materials science, engineering and physics.

Showcasing high-quality research across quantum materials

Quantum Materials will highlight high-quality research across the breadth of the quantum materials field, including but not limited to superconducting materials, correlated electron materials, topological quantum materials, and atomic layer materials. Studies that highlight advances in quantum materials for specific technological applications are particularly welcome, such as the development of atomic clocks, telecommunication/navigation, quantum computing, quantum memory, spin batteries, spintronics, photovoltaics and various sensing and imaging modalities.