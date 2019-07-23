Julio Navarro is new Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences

Image of the Milky Way (long exposure photograph)

Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Julio Navarro as its new Field Chief Editor.

Julio Navarro is the Lansdowne Science Professor at the University of Victoria, Canada. Professor Navarro is studying the evolution and the formation of galaxies and cluster of galaxies. He particularly focuses on their cosmological origin as well as on the structure and dynamics of their stellar, gaseous, and dark matter components.

Professor Navarro was asked to provide his vision for the journal:

“My vision of the journal is to provide an alternative, full open-access resource to the few established journals that cater to the astrophysics community.”

He then adds the benefits of open-access, particularly when it comes to the astronomy and astrophysics communities.

“The benefits of open-access literature are most acutely felt by scientists in developing nations and in smaller institutions with limited library budgets. Having done my undergraduate and much of my graduate studies in Córdoba, Argentina, I am aware of such difficulties and of the advantages that open-access journals offer. Although our community does better than most because of the availability of arXiv and other preprint archives, it is still important to offer a full editorially curated version of the articles for future use. This is something that only fully open-access journals can provide.”

Professor Navarro finally looks at the status of the journal:

“Over the past few years Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences has grown significantly, establishing itself as an important resource for solar and stellar physicists. In the near future, we aim to reach more communities and cover new areas of research.”

The Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences team looks forward to taking the journal from strength to strength under the guidance of Professor Navarro. Founding Field Chief Editor Professor Lee Samuel Finn was acknowledged for his work, commitment and inspiration in establishing the journal in 2014.