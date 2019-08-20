Marine Biology: the new specialty for classical marine research

Frontiers | Science News

Dr. David Grémillet and Dr. Todd Miller lead the way as Specialty Chief Editors for Marine Biology in Frontiers in Marine Science.

Frontiers in Marine Science welcomes Dr. David Grémillet (Centre d’Ecologie Fonctionnelle et Evolutive (CEFE), France) and Dr. Todd Miller (Alaska Fisheries Science Center (NOAA), USA) as Specialty Chief Editors for Marine Biology.

The specialty welcomes classical marine research, e.g. studies on biological traits of marine species that feed into ecological, conservation, fisheries and policy research.

Further encouraged are publications on little-known species and descriptive studies on natural history, including observations of maximum age or size.

