Marine Biology: the new specialty for classical marine research

Image of marine scientist observing a coral formation underwater

Image: Morgan Bennett-Smith

Dr. David Grémillet and Dr. Todd Miller lead the way as Specialty Chief Editors for Marine Biology in Frontiers in Marine Science.

Frontiers in Marine Science welcomes Dr. David Grémillet (Centre d’Ecologie Fonctionnelle et Evolutive (CEFE), France) and Dr. Todd Miller (Alaska Fisheries Science Center (NOAA), USA) as Specialty Chief Editors for Marine Biology.

The specialty welcomes classical marine research, e.g. studies on biological traits of marine species that feed into ecological, conservation, fisheries and policy research.

Further encouraged are publications on little-known species and descriptive studies on natural history, including observations of maximum age or size.

Get involved and:

Apply as Editor

Lead your own article collection

Submit your cutting-edge research

For more information visit Frontiers in Marine Science or reach out to the Frontiers Editorial Office via marinescience@frontiersin.org.

Sign up for our article alerts to be the first to receive new research and updates!

Frontiers journals also consistently rank among the world’s most-cited in their fields and in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles. Find out more