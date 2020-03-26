Frontiers | Science News

‘Coronavirus Funding Monitor’ portal now available to research community

Frontiers is dedicating part of its open science platform infrastructure to collect and disseminate information relevant to the research communities battling the COVID-19 pandemic using its Coronavirus Knowledge Hub.

As part of this effort, Frontiers has launched the Coronavirus Funding Monitor, a centralized portal of current funding opportunities for the research community. It offers a curated list of open funding calls and other support for researchers, non-profit organizations and commercial organizations, specifically for COVID-19 and coronavirus-related research and treatment.

Stephan Kuster, Frontiers’ head of institutional relationships, led the project.

“Many research funders around the world are issuing calls for research projects to be funded in fast track procedures to support the search for SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 treatment and eradication.  A central information portal is a valuable resource for research teams looking for funding, as well as for funders trying to disseminate information as fast and wide as possible.”

The Coronavirus Funding Monitor will be updated by Frontiers daily. It offers up-to-date and accurate information to the research community about funding opportunities. The monitor provides an overview of the funding conditions, such as eligibility, field types, funding types, and deadlines. Links take researchers directly to the original call documents where they can immediately begin the process of applying for the funding.

Stephan added: “We invite all research funders who are providing emergency funding for research on COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 to share the information with us and the research community to bookmark this resource and most importantly, keep checking it – daily. As a publisher that is run by researchers for researchers, we are part of that community and want to help funders and researchers by coordinating fast, simple and accurate information about where and how funding is available.”

ENDS

To add a call for funding to the funding monitor, please contact: stephan.kuster@frontiersin.org

For media inquiries, please contact: jamie.barclay@frontiersin.org

ABOUT FRONTIERS

Founded in 2007, Frontiers is an award-winning open science publishing platform. The organization is one of the most highly cited of the twenty largest academic publishers globally. Frontiers is proud to publish high-quality, peer-reviewed scientific research across more than 650 academic disciples. Using the latest technology, platforms, and services, Frontiers’ team of more than 650 employees aims to unlock science through open-access. Our mission is to make scientific research universally and freely accessible through open access and to accelerate scientific and technological innovation, societal progress and economic growth.

For more information, visit www.frontiersin.org

Related Content

Post related info

March 26, 2020

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Featured news

Frontiers news

Top news

Related Subjects

Covid-19

Frontiers announcement

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content