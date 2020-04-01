Frontiers | Science News

Home learning? The STEM journal for young minds aiding scientists of the future

As governments worldwide announce school closures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is important parents and teachers seek out fresh and pioneering new ways to keep young minds learning and stimulated in the months ahead.

Frontiers for Young Minds is an open-access journal written by some of the world’s foremost scientists, specifically for young people. From astronomy and space science, to biodiversity, neuroscience, pollution prevention, and mental health, Frontiers for Young Minds is a diverse, rich, and free online resource available to educators, parents, and kids everywhere.

Fred Fenter, executive editor at Frontiers said: “Young peoples’ education is one the biggest challenges right now and Frontiers for Young Minds is an incredible tool for learning that parents and teachers can draw on while schools are closed. It’s free, it's available online, and it’s been created in such a way young people will enjoy it.”

Over 400 scientific articles covering a range of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) subjects are available to young people to learn from.  Examples of articles written for Young Minds include:

Despite being written and edited for a younger audience, all the research published in Frontiers for Young Minds is based on solid evidence-based scientific research.  Since it was launched in 2013, the journal has received over four million views from across the globe and published works from more than 1,000 authors which have been reviewed by 2,200 Young Reviewers.

Bob Knight, field chief editor of Frontiers for Young Minds and professor of psychology and neuroscience at UC Berkeley, commented: "Frontiers for Young Minds enables young people to exercise their minds in an intelligent way while having fun along the way. Bugs, flowers, your brain, health, the planet and much more are all covered in the journal. It is an excellent learning resource and better yet it is entirely free for anyone, anywhere to use and enjoy."

The journal recently launched an Instagram page that will regularly promote and highlight research articles to its audience.

