Frontiers | Science News

CERN will centrally cover APCs for Frontiers’ journals

labelsupplier_cern

We are delighted to announce that the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN (Organisation européenne pour la recherche nucléaire), will centrally cover article processing charges (APCs) for eligible articles by its researchers published in any Frontiers journal. Furthermore, CERN will benefit from a 10% membership discount on APCs for articles covered by this arrangement.

Information for authors:

Before submission, please send a message to open-access-questions@cern.ch to start the administrative procedure for the payment. All articles with at least one CERN-affiliated author are eligible for central CERN funding to cover the APC under this agreement. 

Please make sure also that ‘European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)’ is selected as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article to Frontiers (this is particularly important if the CERN author is not the corresponding author). Frontiers will then verify the eligibility with CERN and, if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by CERN upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit CERN’s webpages on Open Access or contact CERN via open-access-questions@cern.ch.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.

Related Content

Post related info

April 21, 2020

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content