Frontiers and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology form open access publishing agreement

Update - 25/03/2024

Frontiers has entered into a national open access agreement with Sweden’s academic consortium Bibsam that will allow unlimited publishing in all Frontiers journals without charge to authors or institutions. Learn more.

KTH Royal Institute of Technology (Kungliga Tekniska högskolan) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from KTH will benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, you must submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘KTH Royal Institute of Technology’ under the Institutional Agreements menu in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your affiliation with the KTH Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the KTH Library at biblioteket@kth.se.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.