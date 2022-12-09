Hamburg University of Technology forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Hamburg University of Technology has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible Hamburg University of Technology researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 2.5% membership discount.

The university library Hamburg University of Technology supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Hamburg University of Technology researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a Hamburg University of Technology researcher, please select Hamburg University of Technology in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Hamburg University of Technology upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Hamburg University of Technology open access page or contact openaccess@tuhh.de