Delft University of Technology renews publishing agreement with Frontiers

Delft University of Technology has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers on the 1st of October 2014.

This institutional agreement means that eligible Delft University of Technology researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. As of January 2022, articles may now benefit from a 10% membership discount.

TU Delft Library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage TU Delft researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Information for researchers

If you are a TU Delft researcher, please select Delft University of Technology in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by TU Delft Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit TU Delft open access deals with publishers or contact oadeals-lib@tudelft.nl.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.