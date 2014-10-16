Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Delft University of Technology

We are delighted to inform you that Delft University of Technology is in a pre-pay agreement with Frontiers.

Effective from January 2015, TU Delft will be covering Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University, in any of the Frontiers journals.

For further information and whether you qualify for funding, please visit TU Delft open access deals with publishers or contact the library at Repository-lib@tudelft.nl

To find out more about the University’s OA policy, click here.