Frontiers in Water celebrates World Water Day

In commemoration of World Water Day, Frontiers in Water officially launches with five sections examining urgent issues affecting water and its supply.

Led by Professor Praveen Kumar, University of Illinois, Frontiers in Water will address Sustainable Development Goal 6 to “ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all”. The journal aims to improve how we understand the dynamics and sustainable use of our water resources. It aims to drive innovation and inform policy makers of the latest research in this critical area. With the frequency of extreme weather events such as droughts and floods on the rise, answers to fundamental questions raised by these occurrences are to be published in Frontiers in Water.

Five sections are now open for submission, covering a range of issues. These include:

Our first article collections are now open, on Model Data Fusion in Hydrology, and Past, Present, and Future Impacts of Climate on Infrastructure. If you are currently conducting work in these areas, don’t miss this opportunity to submit your manuscript to one of these high-visibility Research Topics. Write to water@frontiersin.org to find out how to contribute.

