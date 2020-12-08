Human-nature interactions: Perspectives on Conceptual and Methodological Issues

This Research Topic encompasses contemporary perspectives on our conceptualization and measurement of human-nature interactions. Well-being, mental health, resilience, meaning in life, nature connection, pro-social attitudes and pro-environmental behavior are among the topics covered.

Read this article collection with 105 expert contributors, 237,000 views and downloads, and featured in World Economic Forum.

