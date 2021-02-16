Join the Wall Street Journal for a special AI event in partnership with Frontiers

Frontiers | Science News

When the Covid-19 pandemic first struck, many companies had to hit fast forward on their plans for adopting new digital technologies, responding in real-time and trying to anticipate—and navigate—the road ahead.

Now what? To find out, join the WSJ Pro for its AI Executive Event on March 31, supported by Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence, Frontiers in Big Data, and Frontiers in Robotics and AI.

The event will include candid interviews with experts such as Pfizer CTO Lidia Fonseca and Cushman & Wakefield CIO Adam Stanley, offering strategies and information on unlocking the potential of AI and machine learning for every corner of your business.

More than 600 C-suite and senior tech executives will be in attendance from around the world to explore AI’s role in shaping how we work, building better supply chains, evolving your business on an accelerated timeline and much more.

Registration information is available here. For any questions, please contact artificialintelligence@wsj.com

A 25% discount is available using the code: FRONTIERS starting February 2021.

