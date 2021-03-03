Frontiers and the Vestre Viken Hospital Trust form open access publishing agreement

The Vestre Viken Hospital Trust (Vestre Viken HF) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the Vestre Viken will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Vestre Viken will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Vestre Viken Hospital Trust.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select _‘_Vestre Viken Hospital Trust’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Library, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the Vestre Viken upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact Gro Heidi Råmunddal, gro.heidi.ramunddal@vestreviken.no, at the Medical Library.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.