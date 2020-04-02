Frontiers and Soerlandet Hospital form open access publishing agreement

Soerlandet Hospital (Sørlandet Sykehus HF) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, Soerlandet Hospital will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, Soerlandet Hospital will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Soerlandet Hospital.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select _‘_SOERLANDET HOSPITAL’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Soerlandet Hospital, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by Soerlandet Hospital upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact Sonja May Amundsen, sonja.may.amundsen@sshf.no at the Medical Library.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.