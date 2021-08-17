Going for gold: Research Topics on the Olympic and Paralympic games

<p>Athens, Greece – March 19, 2020: Olympic Flame handover ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Panathenaic Kallimarmaro Stadium; Shutterstock ID 1677994042; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Did you tune into the Olympics or Paralympics this month? Were you left in awe by the athletes? Curious about the science behind the games? We have curated a list of our best Research Topics on everything Olympic and Paralympic. Enjoy research spanning from the latest insights on new addition sports climbing and athlete hydration strategies to para-athlete mental health and sustainability in sports mega-events.

Research Topics:

group of athletes runners middle distance running of competition in athletics

Towards Tokyo 2020: What will contribute to Optimal Olympic Athlete Performance?

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 25, 2021: Press photographers shooting swimming competition from press tribune during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Media and the Olympic Games

AMSTERDAM – JULY 23: Newell, Wales, Schultze and O'Leary start for USA in the world championships rowing under 23 in the BLM4x. On July 23, 2011 Bosbaan, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Advances in Rowing Physiology

Tokyo – Japan July 26 , 2021 , Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Skateboarding 13 – year – old Brazilian athlete Rayssa Leal , won the silver medal and became the youngest athlete to win an Olympic medal

The Effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Sport: Mental Health Implications on Athletes, Coaches and Support Staff

Triathlete

Endurance and Ultra-Endurance Sports in Extreme Conditions: Physiological and Pathophysiological Issues

Privetnoye, Russia – September 22, 2016: group of riders cyclists riding uphill one behind other during Crimean race mountainbike

Sport Management and Natural Resources: Benefits and Sacrifices in Exchange

INDONESIA, October 6-13, 2018 : PRAWAT WAHORAM (Black shirt ,Red helmet) Gold Medal from Thailand in action during Wheelchair racing Men's 5000M T53/54 in Asian Para Games 2018 in JAKARTA, INDONESIA

Rio, Tokyo paralympic games and beyond: how to prepare athletes with motor disabilities for peaking

Active sporty woman practicing rock climbing on artificial rock in climbing s. Extreme sports and bouldering concept.

Training and Testing in Climbing

Closeup of weightlifter clapping hands before barbell workout at the gym

Understanding & Improving Performance in Strength Sports

Tokyo-Japan July 23, 2021, Olympic Games tokyo2020, official opening of the olympics, the Olympic pyre is lit at the Tokyo national stadium

Sport Mega-Events and The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

healthy food on wood background

Personalized Sport and Exercise Nutrition

Trail runner athlete silhouette running in mountain summit background clouds and peaks background. Woman training outdoors active fit lifestyle.

Elevating Sport Performance to New Heights with Innovative ‘Live Low – Train High’ Altitude Training

Young team of female athletes standing together and screaming in excitement. Diverse group of runners enjoying victory.

Traditional Sporting Games and Play: Enhancing Cultural Diversity, Emotional Well-being, Interpersonal Relationships and Intelligent Decisions

LUBIN, POLAND – NOVEMBER 10, 2015: Trainer Gheorghe Gianni Cretu in action during match PlusLiga in volleyball between Cuprum Lubin – Indykpol AZS Olsztyn 3:0.

Case Reports in Sports Science: Sharing Experiences to Help Coaches Better Approach Professional Athletes

Human body shape of a running man filled with blue water on blue gradient background – sport or fitness hydration, healthy lifestyle or wellness concept, 3D illustration

Hydration Strategies and Monitoring in Recreational and Competitive Athletes

Concept the woman is too lazy to Wake up in the morning for training

The Reciprocal Relationship Between Sleep and Stress in Elite Athletes

Para-cycling and bike practice in the park.

Exploring Para-Athlete Mental Health and Wellbeing

Young Hispanic man with a rope engaged in the sports of rock climbing on the rock

Research in Sport Climbing