Frontiers | Science News

Going for gold: Research Topics on the Olympic and Paralympic games

<p>Athens, Greece &#8211; March 19, 2020: Olympic Flame handover ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Panathenaic Kallimarmaro Stadium; Shutterstock ID 1677994042; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Did you tune into the Olympics or Paralympics this month? Were you left in awe by the athletes? Curious about the science behind the games? We have curated a list of our best Research Topics on everything Olympic and Paralympic. Enjoy research spanning from the latest insights on new addition sports climbing and athlete hydration strategies to para-athlete mental health and sustainability in sports mega-events.

Research Topics:

shutterstock_1428549869-cropped
<p>group of athletes runners middle distance running of competition in athletics; Shutterstock ID 1428549869; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Towards Tokyo 2020: What will contribute to Optimal Olympic Athlete Performance?

shutterstock_2014641296-cropped
<p>TOKYO, JAPAN &#8211; JULY 25, 2021: Press photographers shooting swimming competition from press tribune during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games; Shutterstock ID 2014641296; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Media and the Olympic Games

shutterstock_81555484-cropped
<p>AMSTERDAM &#8211; JULY 23: Newell, Wales, Schultze and O&#8217;Leary start for USA in the world championships rowing under 23 in the BLM4x. On July 23, 2011 Bosbaan, Amsterdam, Netherlands; Shutterstock ID 81555484; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Advances in Rowing Physiology

shutterstock_2015270489-cropped
<p>Tokyo &#8211; Japan July 26 , 2021 , Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Skateboarding 13 &#8211; year &#8211; old Brazilian athlete Rayssa Leal , won the silver medal and became the youngest athlete to win an Olympic medal; Shutterstock ID 2015270489; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

The Effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Sport: Mental Health Implications on Athletes, Coaches and Support Staff

shutterstock_172460960-cropped
<p>Triathlete; Shutterstock ID 172460960; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Endurance and Ultra-Endurance Sports in Extreme Conditions: Physiological and Pathophysiological Issues

shutterstock_507993637-cropped
<p>Privetnoye, Russia &#8211; September 22, 2016: group of riders cyclists riding uphill one behind other during Crimean race mountainbike; Shutterstock ID 507993637; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Sport Management and Natural Resources: Benefits and Sacrifices in Exchange

shutterstock_1217254327-cropped
<p>INDONESIA, October 6-13, 2018 : PRAWAT WAHORAM (Black shirt ,Red helmet) Gold Medal from Thailand in action during Wheelchair racing Men&#8217;s 5000M T53/54 in Asian Para Games 2018 in JAKARTA, INDONESIA; Shutterstock ID 1217254327; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Rio, Tokyo paralympic games and beyond: how to prepare athletes with motor disabilities for peaking

shutterstock_1114652045-cropped
<p>Active sporty woman practicing rock climbing on artificial rock in climbing s. Extreme sports and bouldering concept.; Shutterstock ID 1114652045; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Training and Testing in Climbing

shutterstock_461236648-cropped
<p>Closeup of weightlifter clapping hands before barbell workout at the gym; Shutterstock ID 461236648; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Understanding & Improving Performance in Strength Sports

shutterstock_2012941310-cropped
<p>Tokyo-Japan July 23, 2021, Olympic Games tokyo2020, official opening of the olympics, the Olympic pyre is lit at the Tokyo national stadium ; Shutterstock ID 2012941310; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Sport Mega-Events and The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

shutterstock_287747762-cropped
<p>healthy food on wood background; Shutterstock ID 287747762; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Personalized Sport and Exercise Nutrition

shutterstock_1242677761-cropped
<p>Trail runner athlete silhouette running in mountain summit background clouds and peaks background. Woman training outdoors active fit lifestyle.; Shutterstock ID 1242677761; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Elevating Sport Performance to New Heights with Innovative ‘Live Low – Train High’ Altitude Training

shutterstock_1797492787-cropped
<p>Young team of female athletes standing together and screaming in excitement. Diverse group of runners enjoying victory.; Shutterstock ID 1797492787; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Traditional Sporting Games and Play: Enhancing Cultural Diversity, Emotional Well-being, Interpersonal Relationships and Intelligent Decisions

shutterstock_337846112-cropped
<p>LUBIN, POLAND &#8211; NOVEMBER 10, 2015: Trainer Gheorghe Gianni Cretu in action during match PlusLiga in volleyball between Cuprum Lubin &#8211; Indykpol AZS Olsztyn 3:0.; Shutterstock ID 337846112; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Case Reports in Sports Science: Sharing Experiences to Help Coaches Better Approach Professional Athletes

shutterstock_1702463230-cropped
<p>Human body shape of a running man filled with blue water on blue gradient background &#8211; sport or fitness hydration, healthy lifestyle or wellness concept, 3D illustration; Shutterstock ID 1702463230; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Hydration Strategies and Monitoring in Recreational and Competitive Athletes

shutterstock_1295308288-cropped
<p>Concept the woman is too lazy to Wake up in the morning for training; Shutterstock ID 1295308288; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

The Reciprocal Relationship Between Sleep and Stress in Elite Athletes

shutterstock_754716289-cropped
<p>Para-cycling and bike practice in the park.; Shutterstock ID 754716289; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Exploring Para-Athlete Mental Health and Wellbeing

shutterstock_1919660642-cropped
<p>Young Hispanic man with a rope engaged in the sports of rock climbing on the rock; Shutterstock ID 1919660642; purchase_order: Newsletter; job: ; client: ; other:</p>

Research in Sport Climbing

Related Content

Post related info

August 17, 2021

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Health

Research Topics

Top news

Related Subjects

Research topics

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content