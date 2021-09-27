Frontiers | Science News

Broadening the scope of research on one of Frontiers in Microbiology‘s largest sections

Image: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Two years have passed since the first Covid-19 case was reported. The impact of the pandemic has been devastating with death toll numbers painting a dismal picture of post recovery on health and on the tourism industry.

Scientific revelations from the past years have shown that research on infectious disease transmissions, epidemiology, prevention and treatment is paramount - and so is going beyond the human host.

The scope of one of Frontiers in Microbiology‘s largest sections – Infectious Diseases, has been refocused into Infectious Agents and Disease with the aim to:

  • Encourage broader pathogen research advancing the understanding of infectious agents causing disease beyond the human host

The re-focus of this highly respected section within the journal aims to welcome a broader audience and submissions that include infectious agents causing dysbiotic conditions, “classical”, emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases in humans as well as in animals and humans in the case of zoonotic infectious diseases.

The new scope has been shaped in close consultations with Specialty Chief Editor, Dr Axel Cloeckaert (INRAE, Université de Tours) and the Field Chief Editor, Prof Martin Klotz (Washington State University).

“Biological variation as the entire world is now aware with COVID-19 variants, applies also to any other infectious agent. The section has therefore opted to focus particularly on the diversity of infectious agents and their epidemic features as well as the study of their factors contributing to their epidemic success (e.g. antigenic, virulence, fitness, resistance factors and likely many more yet to be identified).” explains Chief Editor Axel.

Frontiers in Microbiology looks forward to this new chapter for its Infectious Agents and Disease section and will continue to deliver key research in this crucial field.

Explore the journal and other sections here. We look forward to receiving your research in this subject area and field.

Related Content

Post related info

September 27, 2021

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Featured news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Microbiology

Infectious disease

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content