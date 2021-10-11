Reach for the stars: Research Topics on space exploration

- Science News
With recent advances in commercial space exploration, we have curated a list of our best Research Topics on outer space. Explore collections edited by experts from NASA, The Goddard Space Flight Center, Space Science Institute, German Aerospace Center, Canadian Space Agency, National Space Science Center, European Space Agency, International Space University, and many more.
Research Topics:
Optimization of Exercise Countermeasures for Human Space Flight – Lessons from Terrestrial Physiology and Operational Implementation
Biology in Space: Challenges and Opportunities
Microbiology of Extreme and Human-Made Confined Environments (Spacecraft, Space Stations, Cleanrooms, and Analogous Sites)
Geospace Observation of Natural Hazards
Astrobiology of Mars, Europa, Titan and Enceladus - Most Likely Places for Alien Life
Imagining the Future of Astronomy and Space Science
Brains in Space: Effects of Spaceflight on the Human Brain and Behavior
Creative Performance in Extreme Human Environments: Astronauts and Space
Space Traffic Management: a new era in Earth orbit
Wound Management and Healing in Space
Robotic Manipulation and Capture in Space
A Multidisciplinary Approach to designing Sensorimotor Adaptation countermeasures for space exploration missions
Active Experiments in Space: Past, Present, and Future
On-orbit Manufacturing and Assembly Technologies for Future Space Activities
Current and Future Instrumentation for the Detection and Identification of Signatures of Life on Mars and Beyond
On-Orbit Servicing and Active Debris Removal: Enabling a Paradigm Shift in Spaceflight
Space Weather with Small Satellites
Higher Plants, Algae and Cyanobacteria in Space Environments