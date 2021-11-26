Frontiers wins coveted ‘Special Jury Prize’ at Vaud International Business Awards

Frontiers is pleased to announce it has won the Special Jury Prize at the 2021 Vaud International Business Awards. Each year, the ‘Special Jury Prize’ is awarded to one organization in recognition of their role in boosting Canton Vaud’s image abroad, creating jobs at home, and successfully contributing to the reputation and prosperity of the area.

The Awards are organized by the Vaud Department of Economy, Innovation and Sports (DEIS), the Vaud Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CVCI) and Innovaud.

2021 Vaud International Business Awards (left to right): Philippe Leuba, State Councillor, Minister of Economic Affairs, Innovation and Sport, Canton of Vaud; Yassine Zaied, CSO, Nexthink; Kamila Markram, CEO and co-founder, Frontiers; Jonathan Dickinson, Executive VP and General Manager Europe, Incyte; Claudine Amstein, Director, Vaud Chamber of commerce and industry (CVCI); Michael Morrissey, Executive VP & Head of Global Technical Operations, Incyte; Patrick Barbey, Director, Innovaud. Photo credit: Jean-Bernard Sieber

Headquartered in Lausanne, Frontiers now has more than 1,000 staff in offices across Europe, North America, and Asia. Founded by Kamila and Henry Markram in 2007 while at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), Frontiers is now the ninth largest and the third most cited academic publishing house in the world. Views and downloads of its published articles span more than 1.5 billion and all its content is entirely free to read and access by people everywhere.

Commenting on the award, CEO and co-founder of Frontiers Dr Kamila Markram said, “On behalf of everyone who works with us, our staff, our editorial board, and those who have supported us to drive home the message that all science should be free and open to people everywhere, thank you. We have come a long way, but there is still work to be done. We started Frontiers with a mission to make all science open so that researchers can innovate better and faster to enable health and prosperity for all, and that is what we will keep doing."

Philippe Leuba, Canton Vaud's state councillor, minister of economic affairs, innovation and sport said, "Today, the spotlight is on a specific category: international companies. SMEs are essential for the success of our canton’s economy, which equally benefits from the presence of organizations active at an international level. These global players are locally rooted, an important fact which the Vaud International Business Award aims to highlight. International companies not only contribute to promoting the image of our region beyond the cantonal and national boundaries; they also have a long-term vision on our territory."

