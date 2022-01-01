Frontiers | Science News

University of Vic forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

University of Vic has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible University of Vic researchers may benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the CSUC Open Access publishing framework agreement.

The university library at University of Vic supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University of Vic researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.  

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. 

Information for researchers 

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select University of Vic under the Institutional Agreements menu in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your affiliation with the University of Vic Library, and if confirmed, the discounted invoice will be sent to you via the University of Vic invoicing service.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact suport.recerca@uvic.cat.

