The University of Dundee has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal.

Update (04/02/2025)

Please note that this partnership has since been terminated, and the terms outlined in the announcement below are no longer in effect.

Original announcement (04/03/2022)

We are delighted to announce that the University of Dundee has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers.  This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

The University of Dundee supports its researchers in making their research more widely available.  As part of this deal, eligible authors may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the University of Dundee will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage University of Dundee authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘University of Dundee’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article.  Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Dundee and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Dundee’s OA page or contact discovery@dundee.ac.uk.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visitour institutional memberships pageor contactinstitutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.

March 04, 2022

institutionalagreements

Frontiers news

Open Access publishing agreements

UK national agreement

Related Content