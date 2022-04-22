University of Bern forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

The University of Bern has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible University of Bern researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal, and select partner Journals (see full list), at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

The University Library of Bern supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage and make it easier for University of Bern researchers to publish open access with Frontiers, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers' institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page

Information for researchers

If you are a University of Bern researcher, please select University of Bern in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. To certify eligibility, please ensure your affiliation is selected as “University of Bern” and that you use your university email address. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the University of Bern upon acceptance. Please note that this is dependent on available funds.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Bern open access page or contact oafonds@unibe.ch.

